A view of the bus of Boca Juniors near the Ezeiza airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 December 2018, after the team lost the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate, in Madrid, Spain, 10 Dec. 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Boca Juniors players returned quietly to Argentina on Monday after losing in the Copa Libertadores final in Madrid over the weekend to crosstown arch-rival River Plate.

The runners-up in South America's most prestigious club competition arrived at Buenos Aires' Ezeiza International Airport mid-day without saying a word to the press.