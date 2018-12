Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici (R) said Friday that the club will not renew the contract of coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto (L), putting an end to his three-year tenure with the Buenos Aires side. Buenos Aires, Argentina. Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Tono Gil

Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici said Friday that the club will not renew the contract of coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, putting an end to his three-year tenure with the Buenos Aires side.

In the first press conference since Boca's defeat by River Plate in the final of the Copa Libertadores, Angelici and Barros Schelotto at times appeared to be on the verge of tears.