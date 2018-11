Palmeiras' Lucas Lima vies for the ball with Boca Juniors' Naitan Nandez during the second leg match of the Copa Libertadores semifinals between Palmeiras of Brazil and Boca Juniors of Argentina at the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Palmeiras' Lucas Lima (L) vies for the ball with Boca Juniors' Carlos Izquierdoz (R) during the second leg match of the Copa Libertadores semifinals between Palmeiras of Brazil and Boca Juniors of Argentina at the Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Sao Paulo, Oct 31 (efe-epa) - Boca Juniors drew 2-2 with Palmeiras in Sao Paulo on Wednesday and qualified for the 11th final of Copa Libertadores, in which they will play rivals River Plate in the Argentinian Superclásico.

Boca Juniors arrived stress-free after the 2-0 victory at the Bombonera stadium and confirmed their qualification with a draw in Brazil.