Boca Juniors fans watch their club practice on Nov. 22, 2018, at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the Copa Libertadores final against crosstown arch-rival River Plate. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Boca Juniors on Tuesday released the 24-man roster for the Copa Libertadores final against arch-rival River Plate in Madrid.

The roster lists all of the club's top players, including Cristian Pavon, who is recovering from an injury.