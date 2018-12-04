Boca Juniors on Tuesday released the 24-man roster for the Copa Libertadores final against arch-rival River Plate in Madrid.
The roster lists all of the club's top players, including Cristian Pavon, who is recovering from an injury.
Boca Juniors fans watch their club practice on Nov. 22, 2018, at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the Copa Libertadores final against crosstown arch-rival River Plate. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
Boca Juniors on Tuesday released the 24-man roster for the Copa Libertadores final against arch-rival River Plate in Madrid.
The roster lists all of the club's top players, including Cristian Pavon, who is recovering from an injury.