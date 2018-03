Boca Juniors player Edwin Cardona (R) fights for the ball with Alianza Lima's Luis Garro (L) during the Copa Libertadores Group H match played on March 1, 2018, by Alianza Lima and Boca Juniors at National Stadium in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE File/Ernesto Arias

Boca Juniors, which beat Tigre 2-1, and River Plate, a 1-0 winner over Patronato, are coming off victories heading into their Supercopa Argentina match this week.

Edwin Cardona, on a penalty kick, and Leonardo Jara scored in Boca Juniors' win over Tigre, while Matias Perez Acuña helped the losing side avoid a shutout in Saturday's match.