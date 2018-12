Boca Juniors fans rally near La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 04 December 2018, to say goodbye to their team, that will travel to Madrid, Spain, to play the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate taking place on Dec 09 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Boca Juniors bid farewell on Tuesday night to their fans in Buenos Aires, as the team headed to Madrid for the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate.

The players and technical staff of Boca Juniors departed from the vicinity of La Bombonera stadium and were greeted in the La Boca neighborhood by supporters, who accompanied the bus amid chants and flares.The crowd included members of La 12, a group of Boca supporters with a reputation for violence and hooliganism.