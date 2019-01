Jorman Campuzano (R) from Nacional vies for the ball with Leandro Diaz from Tucuman Aug. 28, 2018 in the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico Nacional y Atletico Tucuman at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medelli, Columbia. EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Boca Juniors announced Friday the signing of a pair of midfielders: Jorman Campuzano from Colombia's Atletico Nacional; and Ivan Marcone, who comes to Buenos Aires from Mexican side Cruz Azul.

"I'm happy to be here. From the moment they called it was a goal to arrive at Boca, so I'm very excited about this new project. It comes at a good time, as the right age to face such an important challenge," Marcone said at club headquarters.