Lucas Olaza (C), of Danubio, celebrates after scoring a goal against Recife during the Copa Sudamericana first-round match played on May 11, 2017, at Jardines del Hipodromo Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan left back Lucas Olaza, who was with Talleres de Cordoba, has signed with Boca Juniors amid a controversy over his replacing injured Colombian fullback Frank Fabra at a time when the team already has six foreigners on its roster.

Futbolistas Agremiados, the union that represents players, allowed Boca Juniors to add a seventh foreigner, acknowledging that Fabra does not take up a roster spot since he will not be playing.