Police blocks the thousands of Boca Juniors fans who gathered in Buenos Aires on Wednesday for the club's annual Supporters Day despite sadness over the side's loss to cross-town rivals River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final. Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The celebration was supposed to take place as usual at Boca's La Bombonera stadium, but club management canceled at last minute and closed the gates, blaming security "restrictions" imposed by the city government.