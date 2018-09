Boca Juniors' Mauro Zarate celebrates after scoring during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors' Mauro Zarate (L) vies for the ball with Cruzeiro's Rafinha (R) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors' fans celebrate after a goal during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro (3-L) cheers for Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Cruzeiro at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors' Mauro Zarate (2-R) celebrates after scoring during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Mauro Zarate and Pablo Perez scored a goal apiece in Boca Juniors' 2-0 victory over Cruzeiro in the opening leg of their quarter-final clash in the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.

The play of Boca's attacking trio of Zarate, Cristian Pavon and Dario Benedetto and heads-up defense proved to be the difference in Wednesday night's game at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.