Soccer fans pack into Mineirão Stadium on Oct. 4, 2018, for the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals match between Brazil's Cruzeiro and Argentina's Boca Juniors in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Paulo Fonseca

Defending champion Boca Juniors played to a 0-0 tie with Rosario Central in the Superliga Argentina this weekend as it looks ahead to the Copa Libertadores semifinals.

Boca Juniors is in second place in the standings, with 15 points, putting it five points back of league leader Racing Club, which plays at San Martin de Tucuman on Sunday.