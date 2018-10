Boca Juniors manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto watches as his club plays Brazil's Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Oct. 4, 2018, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Paulo Fonseca

Boca Juniors will be without Guillermo Barros Schelotto when it takes on Brazil's Palmeiras this week in the Copa Libertadores semifinals after the Argentine club's manager was suspended for one match by the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol).

A Conmebol disciplinary panel imposed the penalty on the 45-year-old Barros Schelotto, keeping him out of Wednesday's match.