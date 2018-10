Cruzeiro's Egidio (R) vies for the ball with Boca Juniors' Sebastian Villa (L) during the Copa Libertadores quarter-final match between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Boca Juniors' Sassa celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Cruzeiro's players (L) react after the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Pablo Javier Perez (R) of Boca Juniors vies for the ball with Edilson Mendes (L) of Cruzeiro during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Argentina's Boca Juniors qualified on Thursday to the semifinals of the 2018 Copa Libertadores, in which it will play against Palmeiras, after drawing 1-1 against Brazil's Cruzeiro at the Mineirao stadium in Sao Paulo.

Boca Juniors won 2-0 in the first-leg match played at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.