Boca Juniors coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto holds the championship trophy after tying Gimnasia y Esgrima 2-2 in La Plata, Argentina, on May 9, 2018, to win a second straight Superliga Argentina title. EPA-EFE/Ramiro Gomez

Boca Juniors players celebrate after tying Gimnasia y Esgrima 2-2 in La Plata, Argentina, on May 9, 2018, to win a second straight Superliga Argentina title. EPA-EFE/Ramiro Gomez

Boca Juniors tied Gimnasia y Esgrima 2-2 in La Plata, winning its second straight Superliga Argentina title.

Pablo Perez and Ramon Abila scored goals for Boca, which has now won 67 domestic or international titles in its history, in Wednesday's match, which was a 15th-week contest that had been postponed due to rain.