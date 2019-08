Players of Club Atletico Boca Juniors celebrate after winning their semi final match against Barca at the World Intercontinental Cup Thailand 2019 futsal tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Club Atletico Boca Juniors' goalkeeper Lucas Hernan Farah (2-R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in their semi final match against Barca at the World Intercontinental Cup Thailand 2019 futsal tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Boca Juniors beat FC Barcelona 3-1 after extra time in the Futsal Intercontinental Cup semifinals on Saturday.

It was the first semifinal encounter of the 2019 Futsal Intercontinental Cup hosted by Thailand and held at the indoor sporting facilities of Futsal Arena in Bangkok.