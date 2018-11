Boca Juniors' Ramon Abila (l) vies for the ball with River Plate's Bruno Javier Pinola (r) during their first-leg match of the Copa Libertadores final series at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires on Nov. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Boca Junior's Carlos Tevez (L) in action during the first-leg match Boca Juniors-River Plate for the Copa Libertadores Final, at La Bombonera Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Boca Juniors' Carlos Izquierdoz (c) scores an own-goal during the first-leg match of the Copa Libertadores final series on Nov. 11, 2018, at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

River Plate's Ignacio Martinez (L) vies for the ball with Boca Junior's Carlos Tevez (R) during the first-leg match Boca Juniors-River Plate for the Copa Libertadores Final, at La Bombonera Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Boca Juniors and River Plate battled to a 2-2 draw in the first match of their two-game Copa Libertadores final series on Sunday.

Ramon Abila and Dario Benedetto scored for Boca, while Lucas Pratto and Carlos Izquierdoz - the latter on an own goal - scored for the visitors.