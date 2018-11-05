The Copa Libertadores final matches between Boca Juniors and River Plate on Nov. 10 and 24 have been rescheduled to begin at 5 pm Buenos Aires time (2000 GMT), one hour later than originally planned, the presidents of the two clubs announced on Monday.

Boca Juniors coach Daniel Angelici and his River Plate counterpart, Rodolfo D'Onofrio, made the announcement in a joint statement at a press conference at the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) headquarters, also saying that no fans from the designated visiting team would be allowed in the stadiums.