River Plate's Exequiel Palacios celebrates during the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal between Gremio of Brazil and River Plate of Argentina, at Arena del Gremio, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 30 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Silvio Avila

Daniel Angelici and Rodolfo D'Onofrio, the presidents of Boca Juniors and River Plate, respectively, said that almost certainly the last two legs of the Copa Libertadores final will take place without any fans in the stands.

"We want to analyze the weekend. On Monday, we'll see what the pros and cons are, and then jointly make the decision. Certainly, we're going to agree on Monday with D'Onofrio and it will be without visiting fans," Angelici told Fox Sports on Saturday.