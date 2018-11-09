Daniel Angelici (L), chairman of Boca Juniors, attends a press conference on Nov. 9, 2018, on the eve of the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final, in which Boca will take on arch-rival River Plate at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia (L) poses with the chairman of Boca Juniors, Daniel Angelici (2-L); the president of River Plate, Rodolfo D'Onofrio (2-R); and the president of Conmebol (South American soccer's governing body), Alejandro Dominguez (R), during a press conference on Nov. 9, 2018, on the eve of the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Daniel Angelici (L), chairman of Boca Juniors, and Rodolfo Donofrio (R), president of River Plate, pose during a press conference on Nov. 9, 2018, in Buenos Aires on the eve of the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The top executives of Buenos Aires clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate on Friday urged fans to enjoy the arch-rivals' historic, first-ever match-up in a Copa Libertadores final in a calm manner and maintain a proper perspective on the contest.

In a joint press conference prior to Saturday night's first leg at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium, a game to be played without River's fans in attendance, Boca's chairman, Daniel Angelici, called on the teams' supporters to "enjoy it peacefully and with family."