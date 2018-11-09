The top executives of Buenos Aires clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate on Friday urged fans to enjoy the arch-rivals' historic, first-ever match-up in a Copa Libertadores final in a calm manner and maintain a proper perspective on the contest.
In a joint press conference prior to Saturday night's first leg at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium, a game to be played without River's fans in attendance, Boca's chairman, Daniel Angelici, called on the teams' supporters to "enjoy it peacefully and with family."