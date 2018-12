Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici (l) poses with the club's new sporting director, Nicolas Burdisso during a press conference in Buenos Aires on Monday, Dec. 17. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

One-time Boca Juniors star Nicolas Burdisso speaks at a press conference in Buenos Aires on Monday, Dec. 17, after being named the club's new sporting director. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Boca Juniors announced Monday that recently retired player Nicolas Burdisso, who won seven titles with the Buenos Aires side in the early 2000s, has agreed to become the club's new sporting director.

"Nicolas Burdisso signed a contract with president Daniel Angelici and became the new sporting director of Boca," the club said on Twitter.