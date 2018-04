Carlos Tevez of Boca celebrates after scoring against Palmeiras during a Copa Libertadores group match at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Carlos Tevez scored a dramatic late equalizer Wednesday as Boca Juniors secured a vital away point against Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores group phase match at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo.

Tevez, who came on as a substitute in the second half after recovering from injury, scored a 92nd minute goal to cancel out Keno's opener, which had come only moments earlier in the 89th minute as normal time expired.