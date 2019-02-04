The United Kingdom's government agency investigating civil aircraft accidents on Monday announced that wreckage of a plane identified as the one in which Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala was traveling in before disappearing had been discovered in the English Channel, with at least one corpse found among the debris.

The Piper PA-46 Malibu light aircraft carrying Sala and British pilot David Ibbotson on board lost contact with air traffic controllers on Jan. 21 after taking off from the French city of Nantes on its way to the Welsh capital, Cardiff, where Sala was to join the local team after a club record-breaking winter transfer.