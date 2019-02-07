FC Nantes shirt tribute for Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala, who went missing on 21 January 2019 after a light aicraft he was travelling in from Nantes to Cardiff disapeared over the English Channel, ahead of the French League 1 soccer match between Nantes and Saint Etienne at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILEEDWARD BOONE

The United Kingdom's government agency investigating civil aircraft accidents on Thursday said a body had been retrieved from the wreckage of a plane identified as the one in which Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala was traveling in before it disappeared over the English Channel.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said that attempts to recover the wreckage of the Piper PA-46 Malibu light aircraft had been unsuccessful given unfavorable weather conditions and that further attempts resurface the plane would not be made. The craft was discovered on the seabed some 67 meters (229 feet) underwater.