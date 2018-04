Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan in action against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo during their second-round match at the Monterrey Open in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Sixth-seeded Romanian Ana Bogdan was leading Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 4-3, 30-30 when rain halted play here Wednesday afternoon at the Monterrey Open.

The 115th-ranked Sorribes Tormo was having a miserable day on serve when that second-round match was suspended, having double-faulted 10 times through a set and a half.