Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein dunks the ball for two points during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (C) passes as San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (L) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl of Austria (R) defends during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia (L) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Chimezie Metu of Nigeria (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points as the Sacramento Kings surged to a 104-99 victory at home to the San Antonio Spurs Monday night.

With the home team leading by a single point going into the game’s closing frame, the Kings took control of proceedings to open up an ultimately insurmountable 10-point lead with just over two minutes left.