Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (L) goes up for a slam dunk as Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (R) looks on during the second half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (C) argues with official Rodney Mott (L) after being ejected from the game against the Sacramento Kings as Chicago Bulls guard Justin Holiday (R) and Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (2-R) try to restrain Lopez during the first half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (C) reacts after sinking a three point shot against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Chicago Bulls guard Justin Holiday (R) shoots a three point jumper as Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson (C) defends during the first half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sacramento Kings rookie guard Bogdan Bogdanovic notched up 15 points and led a list of six players with double digit scores to help the Sacramento Kings to a 104-98 win against the Chicago Bulls, who lost their 7th consecutive game, at the Golden 1 Center on Monday.

Bogdanovic made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining and led his team's comeback after it ended the first quarter with barely nine points on the scoreboard against the Bulls' 28.