Bogdan Bogdanovic of The World Team goes to the basket against The US Team during the Rising Stars Game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brandon Ingram of The US Team goes to the basket against The World Team during the Rising Stars Game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Donovan Mitchell (L) of The US Team catches a ball against The World Team during the Rising Stars Game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Bogdanovic stars as World beats US 155-124 in NBA Rising Stars challenge

Serb Bogdan Bogdanovic and his teammates stacked up three-pointers as the World Team beat the United States 155-124 in the NBA Rising Star challenge.

The Sacramento Kings player was declared the Most Valuable Player of the match with 26 points (7/10 three-pointers) and six assists in 22 minutes of play.