Photograph showing Colombian-born Hernan Dario 'Bolillo' Gomez speaking during his presentation as head coach of Ecuador's national soccer team along with Ecuadorian Soccer Federarion president Oscar Villacis (l), in Guayaquil, Ecuador, August 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Alvarado

Hernan "Bolillo" Gomez was presented here Wednesday as the new coach of the Ecuador national soccer team, a position he holds for the second time.

"United we will get ahead," Gomez said. "United we are stronger and things are accomplished when there is union, love, a sense of belonging and when good people come together."