Bolivar's Erwin Saavedra (R) vies for the ball with Delfin's Luis Luna (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivar's Juan Miguel Callejon celebrates after scoring against Delfin during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Club Bolivar were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores group B on Thursday, despite defeating Ecuador's Delfin S.C. 2-1.

Bolivar will have the consolation of qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana after placing third in the group, behind Atletico Nacional and Colo-Colo.