The goalkeeper of Bolivar Romel Quinones (2-L) celebrates a missed penalty by Reinaldo Lenis of Atletico Nacional during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Bolivar de Bolivia and Atletico Nacional of Colombia at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Bolivar players (R) celebrate the victory during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Bolivar de Bolivia and Atletico Nacional of Colombia at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Bolivar's Leonel Justiniano (C) vies for the ball with Nacional's Jorman Campuzano (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Bolivar de Bolivia and Atletico Nacional of Colombia, at Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The Bolivar soccer club from Bolivia defeated Thursday Colombia's Atletico Nacional 1-0 at 3,600 meters above sea level in La Paz, which has allowed them to recover ground in the Copa Libertadores and keep hopes alive for progression into the round of 16.

The only goal of the match was scored by Argentinian Marcos Riquelme in the 37th minute.