Julio Cesar Baldivieso (C), player of Bolivian national soccer team of 1993, vies for the ball with former Argentinian player Ricardo Fontana (R) during a soccer match to celebrating the 25th anniversary of their participation at FIFA World Cup 1994, at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, 18 September 2018. EPA- EFE/Martin Alipaz

Juan Manuel Pena, player of Bolivian national soccer team of 1993, controls the ball during a soccer match to celebrating the 25th anniversary of their participation at FIFA World Cup 1994, at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, 18 September 2018. EPA- EFE/Martin Alipaz

Players of Bolivian national soccer team of 1993 pose prior a soccer match to celebrating the 25th anniversary of their participation at FIFA World Cup 1994, at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, 18 September 2018. EPA- EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia celebrated the 25th anniversary of its appearance at the World Cup in the United States, the Andean nation's lone trip to the global soccer championship, with a friendly featuring former national team players.

The 1994 World Cup squad marked the anniversary on Tuesday by playing in a friendly against fellow old-timers.