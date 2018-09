Bolivian national soccer team Javier Azkargorta, with the players Carlos Leonel Trucco, Erwin Sánchez, Milton Melgar and Antonio Etcheverry prepairing to face Spain in Chicago (U.S.A) June 26th 1994 EPA- EFE FILE/Barriopedro

Bolivia's 1994 World Cup team, which made history by being the first squad from the Andean nation to qualify for the global soccer championship tournament, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its achievement.

The team will participate in a series of events this month to mark Bolivia's lone trip to the World Cup, a journey that took place under the leadership of Spanish coach Xabier Azkargorta.