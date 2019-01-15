A stadium at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters (13,100 feet) in Bolivia's high plateau, an enthusiastic fan base and a team with players of international standing are the main weapons in the armory of the newly-promoted Always Ready soccer club, which this year plans to secure for itself a ticket to a continental tournament.
The team has pumped up local excitement in El Alto, Bolivia's second city with almost 1 million inhabitants and adjacent to La Paz, which for the first time has its own team in the country's Professional Division.