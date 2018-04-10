South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) sports director Hugo Figueredo (C) shows the ticket for the Copa Sudamericana draw for Bolivia's Blooming as Venezuelan soccer player Deyna Castellanos (L) and Peruvian soccer legend Teofilo Cubillas (R) watch on Dec. 20, 2017, at the Conmebol offices in Luque, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Bolivia's Blooming, coming off a winning streak in the national league, is gearing up to play Brazil's Bahia in the Copa Sudamericana this week.

The Bolivian squad will host Bahia, which will be without several players, on Wednesday.