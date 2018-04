The Strongest's Pablo Escobar (L) fights for the ball with Libertad's Sergio Aquino during a Copa Libertadores match on April 13, 2018, at Nicolas Leoz Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Bolivia's The Strongest, coached by Venezuelan Cesar Farias, will be gunning for Argentina's Atletico Tucuman when the clubs meet this week in Copa Libertadores play.

The Bolivian squad is seeking its second victory in the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament, while a loss would knock Atletico Tucuman out of Group C.