Swimmer Karen Torrez, one of Bolivia's most outstanding athletes, is hoping she'll win a medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima along with breaking her previous records with an eye toward competing in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

"I hope to bring home a medal for Bolivia. The truth is that there's not much difference between me and the other swimmers. It'll be difficult, tough, but not impossible to get on the podium," said Torrez in an interview with EFE.