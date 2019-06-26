Machis (center left) of Venezuela vies for the ball with Bolivia's Leonel Justiniano (center right) on June 22, 2019, at their national teams' Group A Copa America match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

An unnamed boy's talent for soccer and his desire to help the poorest in society, as captured in a video being shared on the social networks, has spurred Bolivia to the point where the top soccer figures in this country and Club Bolivar, the current national soccer champions, are seeking him with an eye toward helping him fulfill his dream.

The boy, whose identity has not been determined - or at least announced - appeared in a fragment of a 2017 program on Japan's NHK public television station but it began to be shared on Facebook pages in the landlocked South American country only in recent days.