Fernando Marteli (C) and Marvin Bejarano (L) for Bolivian club The Strongest vie for the ball with Cristian Rodriguez of Uruguayan side Penarol during a Copa Libertadores match at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, on March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Players for Uruguayan club Peñarol leave the field after a 1-0 loss to Bolivia's The Strongest in Copa Libertadores Group C action at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, on March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Edison Carcelen, a defender for Bolivian club The Strongest, celebrates his team's 1-0 victory in Copa Libertadores Group C action on March 15, 2018, against Urguayan side Peñarol at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian club The Strongest made a first-half goal from Edison Carcelen hold up in a 1-0 victory over Uruguayan side Peñarol in Copa Libertadores Group C action.

In a Thursday night match played at 3,600 meters (11,800 feet) above sea level at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, midfielder Walter Veizaga nearly got The Strongest on the board with a shot in the seventh minute and an apparent goal 10 minutes later that was called back for offside.