Bolivian tennis player Noelia Zeballos plays a tennis match on Aug. 15, 2019, at the La Paz Tennis Club in La Paz, Bolivia. Zeballos and her brother Federico captured the silver medal in mixed doubles at the recently concluded Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Gina Baldivieso

Bolivian tennis player Federico Zeballos plays a tennis match on Aug. 15, 2019, at the La Paz Tennis Club in La Paz, Bolivia. Zeballos and his sister Noelia captured the silver medal in mixed doubles at the recently concluded Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Gina Baldivieso

Bolivian tennis players Federico Zeballos (left) and sister Noelia Zeballos, who captured a silver medal in mixed doubles at the recently concluded Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, pose on Aug. 15, 2019, with their father Freddy after receiving an honor at the La Paz Tennis Club in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Gina Baldivieso

Bolivian siblings Federico and Noelia Zeballos say the passion for tennis that courses through their veins is what led them to the professional ranks and allowed them to secure the Andean nation's first-ever Pan American Games medal in that sport.

That event in Lima finished 10 days ago, but the Zeballos duo told EFE after receiving a recognition from the Bolivian Tennis Federation that they still are on cloud nine over their unprecedented silver medal and that the feeling is even more special because they won it together.