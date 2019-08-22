Bolivian siblings Federico and Noelia Zeballos say the passion for tennis that courses through their veins is what led them to the professional ranks and allowed them to secure the Andean nation's first-ever Pan American Games medal in that sport.
That event in Lima finished 10 days ago, but the Zeballos duo told EFE after receiving a recognition from the Bolivian Tennis Federation that they still are on cloud nine over their unprecedented silver medal and that the feeling is even more special because they won it together.