Photograph provided on Apr. 22, 2018 of a book vendor showing two issues of "Clasico literario" (Literary Classic) in La Paz, Bolivia, Apr. 20, 2018. EPE-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A book of stories pitting the two foremost Bolivian soccer teams in a "literary match" was released here this past week.

The publication features two covers, one sporting The Strongest's gold and black team colors, while the other one is sky blue in honor of the Bolivar team.