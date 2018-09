The 88th minute of the match between Bolivia and powerhouse Brazil in La Paz in the 1993 World Cup qualifying changed the life of former national team player Marco Antonio "El Diablo" Etcheverry, the Andean nation's best player at the time, forever.

Etcheverry, who got his nickname for his skill on the field, scored four goals during the qualifying rounds, with the best one being the first of the two goals that helped Bolivia defeat Brazil in South American qualifying.