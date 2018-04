Coach Mauricio Soria watches as Bolivian national soccer team players Alejandro Chumacero (R) and Juan Carlos Arce (C) practice on Oct. 3, 2017, at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Alipaz

The coach of Bolivia's national soccer team got into a brawl, a match was suspended due to alleged injuries to five players when their side was losing 7-0 and a coach was assaulted by a player in a series of incidents that made for a bad week for the sport in the Andean nation.

The incidents occurred just days after Cesar Salinas became the new president of the Bolivian Soccer Federation (FBF) on April 10, promising change in one of the few sports that Bolivians feel passionately about.