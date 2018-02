Bologna midfielder Cesar Falletti (L) and Blerim Dzemaili (R) celebrate their team's victory in an Italian Serie A soccer match against Genoa FC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Bologna forward Mattia Destro celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match on Feb. 24, 2018, between Bologna FC and Genoa FC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy. EPA/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Bologna head coach Roberto Donadoni reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Genoa FC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE SERGIO BENVENUTI

Bologna forward Mattia Destro (C) scores the opening goal in an Italian Serie A soccer match on Feb. 24, 2018, between Bologna FC and Genoa FC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Bologna FC topped Genoa 2-0 in 26th-round action here Saturday in the Italian league, snapping the visitors' three-game winning streak.

After an uneventful first half at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna forward Mattia Destro began the second half with a goal in the 49th minute, while midfielder Cesar Falletti doubled that lead in minute 72.