Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (c) celebrates the Dec. 2, 2018, victory in Sao Paulo of Palmeiras over Vitoria after their last match of the Brazilian soccer championship, where Palmeiras had already clinched the title the week before. EFE-EPA/ Sebastião Moreira

Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday went to Sao Paulo's Allianz Parque stadium to attend a soccer match between Palmeiras and Vitoria in the last week of the Brazilian Championship.

Bolsonaro, a Palmeiras fan, after the match presided at the party for the team's supporters which ended with the award of the Liga title that the team clinched mathematically last week with its road win over Vasco da Gama.