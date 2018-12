Boca Juniors fans rally near La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 04 December 2018, to say goodbye to their team, that will travel to Madrid, Spain, to play the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate taking place on 09 December. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Buenos Aires City Police bomb squad reported that a bomb threat received on Tuesday at the Boca Juniors' team La Bombonera stadium turned out to be a false alarm.

Specialists searched the facilities for nearly two hours to confirm there were no explosive devices and then allowed workers who had been evacuated to return to their activities.