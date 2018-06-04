Undated photo provided by Vicente Muglia (l), showing him posing with Spanish national soccer team coach Pep Guardiola (r) with Muglia's new book "Che Pep," which discusses the coach's ties with Argentine soccer. EFE-EPA/Vicente Muglia/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Journalist Vicente Muglia's book "Che Pep" discusses the ties between Spanish national soccer team coach Pep Guardiola and Argentine soccer, something that could make the current Manchester City coach the leader of the Argentine national team "at any time," the author told EFE.

"I had the chance to speak with (Diego) Maradona for the book. When he was the coach of the Argentine team (2008-2010), he traveled to Spain to see (Lionel) Messi. There, he had a chat with Guardiola and Maradona told me that Pep told him: 'Diego, do you see me leading the Argentine team someday?' Maradona answered him yes, of course. These are indications," Muglia said.