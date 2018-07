Christopher Goulding (L) lies on the ground as Daniel Kickert (2-L) of Australia elbows Roger Pogoy (C) of the Philippines during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Group B qualifier match between the Philippines and Australia in Manila, Philippines, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Basketball Australia CEO Anthony Moore speaks to the media in Brisbane, Australia, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JONO SEARLE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A brawl erupts between players from the Philippines (blue shirts) and Australia during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Group B qualifier match between the Philippines and Australia in Manila, Philippines, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Daniel Kickert (C) of the Boomers speaks to the media after arriving at Brisbane airport, Queensland, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's national basketball team returned home on Wednesday from the Philippines, where a FIBA World Cup qualification match between the two countries was suspended following an ugly third quarter brawl.

Australia's players and head coach arrived at Brisbane airport after their World Cup qualifier against the Philippines in Bulacan on Monday descended into chaotic scenes as players from both teams became involved in an on-court spat.