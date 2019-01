Milan's Suso (L) celebrates with team mates Patrick Cutrone (C) and Ricardo Rodriguez (R) after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Milan's Fabio Borini (R) scores the 0-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Milan's Fabio Borini (R) celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Milan's players celebrate their win after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

AC Milan wingers Fabio Borini and Jesus Joaquin Fernandez, best known as Suso, secured a 2-0 win on Monday for their side over host Genoa in a Serie A matchday 20 event at the Luigi Ferraris stadium.

Milan and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain was not included in the squad amid rumors about his possible departure from the club during the current transfer window, which ends on Jan. 31.