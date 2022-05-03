Although separated by just a few kilometers, Wimbledon’s Centre Court and HMP Wandsworth are worlds apart for Boris Becker, as the German former tennis ace prepares to serve half of his 30 month sentence at one of England’s most notorious prisons, infamous for its high-levels of violence and woeful conditions.
A view of HMP Wandsworth in London, England, May 3, 2022. EFE/Clàudia Secrest
Former tennis champion Boris Becker (R) arrives at Southwark Crown Court with his partner Lilian de Carvalho in London, Britain, 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN