Real Betis triumphed over Athletic Club on a lone goal by Borja Iglesias in the first half, putting the Seville squad into several European competitions from which the Bilbao team remains ineligible after a match in which the home team played the last quarter hour shorthanded before some 46,000 fans at Benito Villamarin Stadium after the expulsion of Nabil Fekir.

After a first half in which Manuel Pellegrini's team were in the driver's seat and took advantage of one of several chances to get onto the scoreboard in the 20th minute, Athletic fruitlessly sought to stage a comeback after the break, even after Fekir was booted on an outright red card for attacking Muniain after being fouled.